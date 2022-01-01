Go
Pond Farm Brewing Company

Fresh and delicious craft beer brewed in San Rafael, CA

1848 4th St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (199 reviews)

Popular Items

San Rafael Lager 4-pk 16oz Cans$15.00
4.8% ABV. This no-nonsense lager is clean, crisp, and extremely refreshing. Light in body, it has very subtle hints of corn masa.
3rd Anniversary Glass with Fill (4/23 or 4/24)$12.00
It's our 3rd Anniversary and we're celebrating with these beautiful Pilsner glasses. Price includes the glass and one fill. These can be picked up starting 4/23 and any day after.
Infinite Weekend Hazy IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans$18.00
6.8% ABV
Big tropical notes of coconut, mango, and orange with a soft and dry finish. Hopped with Blanc, Sabro, and Amarillo.
Devil's Gulch Hazy IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans$18.00
6.8% ABV. Strong citrus and tropical aromas, juicy mouthfeel, and balanced bitterness.
A World Gone Amuck Vienna Lager 4-pk 16oz Cans$15.00
5.2% ABV
A clean lager with toasted cracker on the nose, bright carbonation, mild hop bitterness, and a wee bit of brioche sweetness. A clean lager with toasted cracker on the nose, bright carbonation, mild hop bitterness, and a wee bit of caramel.
Cataract Falls IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans$18.00
7.1% ABV. West Coast style; dank pine resin, lime peel, touch of malt resembling pie crust.
Mixed 4-pk 16oz Cans$22.00
Can't make up your mind? Build your own 4-pack with one of each then add to your cart.
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1848 4th St.

San Rafael CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
