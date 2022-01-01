Pond Farm Brewing Company
Fresh and delicious craft beer brewed in San Rafael, CA
1848 4th St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1848 4th St.
San Rafael CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Kitchen Table
Chef Alexander and Nunzio Alioto, master sommelier, combine forces to create a fun, approachable dinner experience.
We focus on high quality, country-style Italian food that is approachable for the entire family. The menu is highlighted
by fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors, and the delicate, homemade pastas are a must
try for any visit to The Kitchen Table.
Tam Commons - San Rafael
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe del Soul
Eat. Drink. Relax. Great food & good vibes are set-care at Cafe del Soul.
Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!