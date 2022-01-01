Go
Toast

Popovers on the Square

Established in 2006, located in the heart of Portsmouth’s historic and charming Market Square offering a Fast Casual dining experience.

8 Congress Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Tea - LARGE$3.75
Caesar Salad$9.49
Croutons, asaigo cheese and romaine lettuce
Mix and Match$11.99
Chicken Caesar wrap$11.99
Coffee - LARGE$3.00
Turkey Panini$11.29
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, cranberry mayo, baby spinach on honey wheat
Egg Sandwich$5.29
Egg served medium with American cheese on a toasted sourdough roll.
Scrambled Eggs in Popover (Until Noon)$8.99
Available until noon
Classic Scrambled eggs with American cheese in a popovers
Fully loaded - Roasted potato, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Popover with MB$2.52
Popover - plain$2.29
See full menu

Location

8 Congress Street

Portsmouth NH

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Let us cater your next event!

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Works Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston