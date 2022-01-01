Go
Punta Cana Latin Grill

Dominican restaurant and Bar. Located in Bottleworks. Curbside pick up, and To Go available. Daily lunch specials.

367 Prince Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (341 reviews)

Empanadas (3)$9.00
Three pastries filled with your choice of meat, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Punta Cana sauce on the side.
Tostones$3.99
Rice & Beans$4.50
Punta Cana Sandwich$9.25
Grill sub-style bread with lettuce, avocado slices, grill red onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and Punta Cana sauce. Prepare with your choice of meat.
Quesadilla$10.50
A folder flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and a choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
Rice$2.50
Papas Fritas$3.99
Order Guava Empanadas (2)$7.99
Two pastries filled with guava paste and cream cheese top with cinnamon, whipped cream, and cherry.
Carne Asada$14.99
Grill thin steak, served with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.
Bandeja Punta Cana
Our house specialty tray, choose 2 meats and 3 sides.
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

367 Prince Ave

Athens GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
