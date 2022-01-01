Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Radford

Go
Radford restaurants
Toast

Radford restaurants that serve patty melts

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt On Grilled Rye$9.95
More about BT'S Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$14.00
Piled high w/ sauteed onions & provolone cheese. Served on Texas Toast
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

Browse other tasty dishes in Radford

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Steaks

Chimichangas

Cheese Fries

Pies

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Radford to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston