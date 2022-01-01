Patty melts in Radford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Radford restaurants that serve patty melts
BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
No reviews yet
Patty Melt On Grilled Rye
$9.95
More about BT'S Restaurant
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
Avg 4.3
(502 reviews)
Patty Melt
$14.00
Piled high w/ sauteed onions & provolone cheese. Served on Texas Toast
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
