Grilled chicken in Radford

BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
|ADD Grilled Chicken $
|$4.95
|The Clement St - Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Cheddar (Grilled or Fried)
|$12.95
|The Jackson St - Chicken Breast, Bacon and Cheddar (Grilled or Fried)
|$13.95
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
|LUNCH GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.50
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.25
Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
|GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
|$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken sauteed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms & onions, topped with provolone cheese in a hoagie roll.
SALADS
El Charro Mexican Grill
713 W Main St, Radford
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.25
Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$9.50
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.00
Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Braised with choice of lemon butter, any BBQ sauce, or Cajun style, with L,T,O & mayo on the side.