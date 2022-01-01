Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Radford

Go
Radford restaurants
Toast

Radford restaurants that serve grilled chicken

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
ADD Grilled Chicken $$4.95
The Clement St - Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Cheddar (Grilled or Fried)$12.95
The Jackson St - Chicken Breast, Bacon and Cheddar (Grilled or Fried)$13.95
More about BT'S Restaurant
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant image

 

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LUNCH GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$9.50
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.25
Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken sauteed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms & onions, topped with provolone cheese in a hoagie roll.
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

El Charro Mexican Grill

713 W Main St, Radford

Avg 4.5 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.25
Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese
Grilled Chicken Nachos$9.50
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.00
Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Braised with choice of lemon butter, any BBQ sauce, or Cajun style, with L,T,O & mayo on the side.
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

Browse other tasty dishes in Radford

Spaghetti

Pies

Chicken Salad

Tossed Salad

Chicken Tenders

Fajita Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Burritos

Map

More near Radford to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston