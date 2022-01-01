Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Rapid City

Rapid City restaurants
Rapid City restaurants that serve burritos

Tally's Silver Spoon image

 

Tally's Silver Spoon

530 6th St, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Onions, peppers, tomato, chorizo sausage, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, dheddar, Monterey jack, green chili
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
California Burrito image

 

Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City

208 East North St, Rapid City

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Burrito$12.99
Straight outta Cali. A burrito stuffed with french fries, carne asada, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guac!
*Turn up the heat and order the spicy style for $.99 more (choice of jalapeño or habanero)
Burrito$10.99
A classic burrito filled with rice, beans and your choice of meat. It is served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.
More about Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City

