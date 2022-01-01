Burritos in Rapid City
Rapid City restaurants that serve burritos
More about Tally's Silver Spoon
Tally's Silver Spoon
530 6th St, Rapid City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Onions, peppers, tomato, chorizo sausage, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, dheddar, Monterey jack, green chili
More about Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City
Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City
208 East North St, Rapid City
|California Burrito
|$12.99
Straight outta Cali. A burrito stuffed with french fries, carne asada, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guac!
*Turn up the heat and order the spicy style for $.99 more (choice of jalapeño or habanero)
|Burrito
|$10.99
A classic burrito filled with rice, beans and your choice of meat. It is served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.