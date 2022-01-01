Go
Toast

The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm

Thank you for another amazing season! See you all in May 2022.

403 Washington St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

403 Washington St.

Duxbury MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm

No reviews yet

The Winsor House is Island Creek’s food and hospitality flagship. It’s our off-hours HQ frequented by staff, growers, Duxbury locals, and acolytes from far and wide. It is warm, laid back, and convivial but also showcases the life to which we have dedicated ourselves—brokering the relationship between our guests and our farmers and fishermen—in an extraordinary way. Everything in the Winsor House has relevance to our coastal community—past, present, and how we see the future.
Please visit our website to view our menu.

Peel Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mug Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamma Mia's Marshfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston