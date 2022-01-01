The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm
Thank you for another amazing season! See you all in May 2022.
403 Washington St.
Location
403 Washington St.
Duxbury MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm
The Winsor House is Island Creek’s food and hospitality flagship. It’s our off-hours HQ frequented by staff, growers, Duxbury locals, and acolytes from far and wide. It is warm, laid back, and convivial but also showcases the life to which we have dedicated ourselves—brokering the relationship between our guests and our farmers and fishermen—in an extraordinary way. Everything in the Winsor House has relevance to our coastal community—past, present, and how we see the future.
Please visit our website to view our menu.
Peel Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Mug Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Mamma Mia's Marshfield
Come in and enjoy!