Ready Set Prep’d

Healthy Quick-Service Lunch. Grab & Go. Meal Prep.

1222 State St. Suite 4

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.00
Choice of grilled chicken breast, tofu or roasted chickpeas, with bacon, romaine, tomato, bell pepper, shredded cheddar and greek yogurt ranch.
620 Calories | 46 P | 54 C (47 net) | 25 F | 7 Fiber | 5 Sugar
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Build Your Own Wrap$8.50
Apple Kale Sweet Potato Salad w/ Apple Cider Vinaigrette$8.00
Kale Salad w/ honeycrisp apples, dried cranberries, roasted sweet potato, candied pecans and apple cider vinaigrette
330 Calories | 4 P | 33 C (27 net) | 23 F | 6 Fiber | 19 Sugar (5 added)
Allergens: tree nuts
White Chicken Chili - 1 pint$8.00
Build-Your-Own Bowl$12.00
Chicken Parmesan Bowl$10.00
Chicken Parmesan w/ Zucchini & Sweet Potato Noodles, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese
380 Calories | 37 P | 36 C (29 net) | 10 F | 7 Fiber | 11 Sugar
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Can be gluten-free & egg-free by omitting breading
Can be dairy-free by omitting breading (can also sub DF mozzarella)
Guac It Like It's Hot$6.50
toast w/ RSP guacamole, pickled red onion and tajin
*Available on Blue Dog Bakery Levain Sourdough, Multigrain Bread or Chaffle (Low Carb/GF option - Egg & Cheese waffle)
Macros for full order regular toast (sourdough): 370 Calories | 12 P | 57 C (50 net) | 12 F | 7 Fiber | 4 Sugar (2 added) | 750 mg Sodium
Dairy-Free; Vegetarian/Vegan
Can be gluten-free/low carb if done on a Chaffle
Winter Beet Salad w/ Lemon Basil Vinaigrette$8.25
Roasted Beet Salad w/ Mixed Greens, Pickled Fennel, Bee Pollen, Nutty Granola, Goat Cheese & Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
320 Calories | 7 P | 17 C (11 net) | 27 F | 6 Fiber | 10 Sugar (2 added)
Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts
Salmon Burger "Sushi" Bowl$14.00
Miso Salmon Burger w/ Steamed Rice, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, Carrots, Avocado, Toasted Nori & Sriracha Aioli
580 Calories | 37 P | 64 C (60 net) | 18 F | 4 Fiber | 4 Sugar (2 added)
Allergens: Egg, Fish, Gluten, Soy
*Can be vegetarian by subbing chickpeas or tofu (Vegan with sub vegan aioli)
Quesadilla$5.00
New Albany, IN

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
