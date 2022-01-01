Go
Red Door Lakeland

Located in downtown Lakeland, The Red Door is Central Florida’s source for fine American dining.

FRENCH FRIES

733 East Palmetto St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1042 reviews)

Popular Items

Wagyu Burger$21.00
gruyere, caramelized onion, chive aioli, ciabatta bun, french fries
Chips & Dip$10.00
chef's dip
Pan-Seared Pork Chop$31.00
white bean spread, red wine braised cabbage, apple compote
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
seasonal berry and apricot hot sauce, local honey
Meatloaf$29.00
house-made ketchup, root vegetable gratin, charred broccolini
Somm Wine Club$100.00
In our search for small production, unique wines for our beverage program, we realized that we could offer the same wines for our guests to enjoy – at home. Our intention is not to focus on grocery store/big box wines, but wines that are fully expressing the character of their terroir, winemaker and history. We are thrilled to bring you the Red Door Somm Wine Club. Here’s what you need to know:
Somm Wine Club Pricing: $100/2 bottles, $175/4 bottles.
We will bring you small-batch, hand-crafted wines from across the globe, selected by our owner and sommelier, Richard DeAngelis.
Zenaida Wine Dinner$25.00
April 13 @ 6:15pm | $150/pp
first course
HAMACHI CRUDO
grapefruit broth, chili oil, micro basil
{ ZC Pink Rosé, 2021 }
second course
CRISPY SQUASH BLOSSOM
house made ricotta, arugula oil, fennel pollen
{ Mourvedre, 2019 }
third course
HAND CUT PARPADELLE
crushed tomatoes, burrata, marjoram oil
{ Syrah, 2019 }
main course
GRILLED QUAIL
roasted red pepper puree, orzo, pine nut gremolada
{ Fire Sign, 2019 }
dessert
COFFEE MOUSSE
mocha crumble, Montenegro whip cream
{ Knucklehead, 2019 }
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

733 East Palmetto St

Lakeland FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

