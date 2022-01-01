Red Door Lakeland
Located in downtown Lakeland, The Red Door is Central Florida’s source for fine American dining.
FRENCH FRIES
733 East Palmetto St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
733 East Palmetto St
Lakeland FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rec Room - Cedar Mass Ent.
Come in and enjoy!
Revival
Fine Spirits & Fine Company
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits
MOJO Federal in downtown Lakeland is our eighth and newest location, which opened in 2018. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
AX Caliber LKL
Come in and enjoy!