Cheeseburgers in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
343 NW 6th Street, Redmond
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
424 Northwest 5th Street, Redmond
|Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
|$7.00
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$17.00
7oz Central Oregon Beef Patty Topped with Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion with House-Made Pickle Chips and Beer Mustard Aioli