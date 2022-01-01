Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve chicken salad

Baldy's Barbeque image

 

Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond

343 NW 6th Street, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with our SPICY hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons & parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
Banner pic

 

Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street

424 Northwest 5th Street, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.00
Roasted Corn Salsa, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, and Seasoned Chicken Breast Served Over a Bed of Wild Greens. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing on the Side and Finished with Tortilla Strips and Green Onion
More about Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street

