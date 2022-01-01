Chicken salad in Redmond
Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
343 NW 6th Street, Redmond
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with our SPICY hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons & parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
424 Northwest 5th Street, Redmond
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Roasted Corn Salsa, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, and Seasoned Chicken Breast Served Over a Bed of Wild Greens. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing on the Side and Finished with Tortilla Strips and Green Onion