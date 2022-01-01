Go
Rêve Burger

Three-Michelin-starred Chef Curtis Duffy has created the Rêve burger — two, juicy, quarter-pound patties dripping with Wisconsin American cheese — and a menu of casual sides that are now available for pick-up and delivery.

1340 W Fulton St

Popular Items

Beyond Burger® & Fries$18.95
Two quarter-pound plant-based patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries. No substitutions.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
Extra Rêve Sauce$3.00
Rêve Burger & Fries$18.95
Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries. No substitutions.
Vanilla Shake$6.00
Vanilla shake with whipped cream and a cherry
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.95
House Fries$6.00
Chocolate Shake$6.00
Chocolate shake with whipped cream and a cherry.
Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.95
Classic Coke (Mexican)$3.50
12 oz glass bottle
Location

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
