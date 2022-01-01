Revival Smoked Meats
Smoked meats and BBQ
4537 Nicollet Ave
Location
4537 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tap Society
Come in and enjoy!
Brasa Rotisserie
American Creole Cooking. Delicious, nourishing food inspired by the traditional ingredients and flavors Latin America & Southern U.S.. Our kitchen is supplied with many locally sourced products, 100% natural meats, eggs and dairy. We also feature organic ingredients, fair trade coffee & teas.
Revival - Nicollet
Come in and enjoy!
Boludo
Come in and enjoy!
''Gracias totales''