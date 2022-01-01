Go
Toast

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

From the HuffingtonPost: "Before you’ve finished sopping up every drop, you’ve already mentally scheduled the next time you will tango with this seductive alchemy of taste. Well, that’s what Rice Mediterranean Kitchen serves up in a masterfully executed nutshell."

WRAPS • SALADS

164-166 Giralda Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Lunch Special$13.75
Four delicious deep fried Falafel balls served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Homemade Baked Pita Chips$3.25
Chicken Rice$13.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in bed of Basmati rice garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a grilled tomato wedge and sumac sauce on the side
Chicken Lunch Special$13.75
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Braised Brisket Lunch Special$13.75
A delicious serving of our slow cooked Braised Beef served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Walnut Baklava$2.75
Ground Sirloin Lunch Special$13.75
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Chocolate Chip Cookies (serves 2)$2.75
A delicious American staple, perfect to finish any meal.
Grain Bowl$13.95
Single Scoop of Dip$0.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

164-166 Giralda Ave

Coral Gables FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tapeo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Maki Catering

No reviews yet

Sushi Maki Cater

77 Sport Bar

No reviews yet

Try the coldest beer in town.
Cocktails I Food

Seasy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston