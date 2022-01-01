Go
Banner pic

Rita’s Catering

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Winter St

Waltham, MA 02451

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed

Location

1000 Winter St, Waltham MA 02451

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Rita's Catering

No reviews yet

For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email cafe404@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email cafe333@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email cafe275@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Rita’s Catering

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston