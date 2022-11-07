Cafe Services imageView gallery

Cafe Services 207 - Cafe 930

No reviews yet

930 Winter Street

Waltham, MA 02451

Monday Deli Special

Tuna Salad with Lemon, Red Onion, Green Olives and Parsley in a Pita with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$7.49

Bacon, seasoned Chicken Breast, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, in a White Wrap

Friday Soups

New England Clam Chowder 12oz

$5.19

Friday Premium Deli

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Melt on Ciabatta

$9.99

thinly sliced buffalo chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions melted pepper jack cheese on a ciabatta roll

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

930 Winter Street, Waltham, MA 02451

