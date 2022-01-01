Roaring Social
Come in and enjoy!
31 Milton Avenue
Location
31 Milton Avenue
Alpharetta GA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Minnie Olivia
Come in and enjoy!
Carson Kitchen
Carson Kitchen, located at Alpharetta City Center, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.
Warm Waves Coffee House
Warm Waves started as coffee roasters out of our love for great coffee. After 3 years we felt lead to open a coffee house in our community to share our passion with others. We serve our fresh roasted coffees along with a handful of other delicious, healthy food items. Our coffee house is open for all to come and hang out and enjoy community together!
Jekyll Brewing City Center
Come in and enjoy!!