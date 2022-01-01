Breakfast & Brunch
American
Eggs Up Grill
Open today 6:00 AM - 3:00 PM
1,080 Reviews
$$
270 Rucker Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
270 Rucker Rd, Alpharetta GA 30004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
No Reviews
5315 Windward Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurant