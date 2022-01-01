Go
Toast

Mom's Table

Come in and enjoy our mid century retro shop. Our prepared meals are ready to go. Pick it up...Heat it up....Done is our motto!

SALADS

1207 Canton St • $

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Spaghetti Pie$24.00
our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.
Peanut Butter Bars$1.00
A customer favorite : crispy bottom layer with a caramel top.
Sm Broccoli Casserole$7.50
Broccoli, rice and cheese casserole.
Cheese Biscuits (6)$5.00
Made from scratch like mom used to make.
Green Beans$7.50
Green beans with bacon butter sauce and seasoned to perfection.
Sm Chicken Pot Pies$11.50
White meat chicken, carrots, potatoes and peas in gravy, under our homemade crust.
Squash Casserole$7.50
Lg Pot Roast$25.00
Tender beef, potatoes, and carrots in a savory sauce.
Sm Spaghetti Pie$12.00
our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.
Qt Brunswick Stew$14.00
tasty mix of beef, pork, chicken and veggies: "Southern in a bowl".
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1207 Canton St

Roswell GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wegman’s Louisiana Bayou Kitchen

No reviews yet

Wegmans's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen feels like home. On Canton Street, just north of busy downtown Roswell, it's right in the middle of everything, and simultaneously a world away. Everybody is a regular and the staff are your friends. The food is always delicious and authentically Cajun. Live music adds to the ambiance and has you feeling as if you walked off of Canton Street and onto Bourbon Street. The walls are graced with personal touches of art created by the owner's son,
Stewart. The craftmanship of the bar adds a rustic feel, as Chef Marc and Stewart built it with their own hands.

Standard at Roswell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

American Pasta Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy your bowl of fresh hot pasta!

Thumbs Up - Roswell

No reviews yet

Biscuits, jam homemade. Meats smoked in house. Stone ground grits from logan mill farm. Coffee from nicaragua arabica bean organically grown. Rated best breakfast tripadvisor, yelp, atlanta magazine, ajc.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston