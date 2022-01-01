Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Center City

Center City restaurants
Toast

Center City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Mojito marinated, BBQ basted, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapenos, zip sauce, grilled roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Merc on main

240 East Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Palermo's - Combo Chicken Sandwich (12oz Drink & side)$11.00
Add a Beverage & Side of choice | Served w/ homemade chips
Palermo's - #2 Handcrafted Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hot or Mild | Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Ketchup & Mustard | Served w/ homemade chips
More about Merc on main

