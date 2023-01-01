Chili in Rockaway Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve chili
HAMBURGERS
The Meat Up Grill
165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park
Avg 4.2
(44 reviews)
CHILI CHEESEBURGER
$12.00
Smash Cheeseburger + beef chili + American + pickled jalapeños + raw onion + toasted bun
More about The Meat Up Grill
Callie's
410 Beach 129th St, Rockaway
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili Sauce
$0.50
More about Callie's
