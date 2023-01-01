Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Rockaway Park

Rockaway Park restaurants
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve chili

HAMBURGERS

The Meat Up Grill

165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI CHEESEBURGER$12.00
Smash Cheeseburger + beef chili + American + pickled jalapeños + raw onion + toasted bun
More about The Meat Up Grill
Callie's image

 

Callie's

410 Beach 129th St, Rockaway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
More about Callie's

