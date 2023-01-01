Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Rockaway Park

Rockaway Park restaurants that serve mac and cheese

HAMBURGERS

The Meat Up Grill

165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CREAMY MAC N CHEESE serves 10ppl$48.00
Our Creamy made to order Mac N Cheese served plain or add toppings as seen in photo
THE 420 MAC n' CHEESE$13.00
Creamy Mac n Cheese + Crispy Buffalo Chicken Nuggets + BBQ + Crispy Onions + Scallions
MAC N CHEESE$8.00
House Made Cheese Sauce + Scallions + Cotija Cheese + Flaming Hot Cheeto Crumbs
Callie's image

 

Callie's

410 Beach 129th St, Rockaway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac N Cheese$6.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$0.00
Bacon Mac N Cheese Dog$6.00
Hot Dog Wrapped in Bacon with Mac N Cheese and Deep Fried
