Rocko's Sports Bar & Grill

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

4095 Carpenter Road

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Hours

Directions

Menu

Most Popular

Very Cherry
$10.00

Just like orange and cranberry are made for each other, cherry, lemon, and grapefruit are a match made in heaven. | (Vodka, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Lemon)

Popular
Refresh
$10.00

Vodka, Elderflower, Lemon, Ginger Beer

Popular
Blue Ocean
$36.00

Stoli Blueberry, Bacardi Razz, Blueberry, Citrus Soda, Topped with Candy Blue Sharks

Popular
Watermelon Patch
$36.00

Vodka, Rum, Watermelon, Fresh Lemon, Citrus Soda, Topped with Watermelon Candy

Popular
Whiteclaw - Mango
$7.00
Popular
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

4095 Carpenter Road, Ypsilanti MI 48197

Directions

