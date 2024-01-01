Rococo Ice Cream
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Location
8 Western Ave., Kennebunk ME 04043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Batson River Brewing & Distilling - Kennebunk
4.7 • 383
12 Western Ave Kennebunk, ME 04043
View restaurant