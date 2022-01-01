Go
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest

Popular Items

2 MEAT COMBO PLATE$23.99
PORK SANDWICH$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
BANANA PUDDING$6.29
CHICKEN PLATE$12.49
Choice of size & white, dark, or mixed. Served with 2 sides and your choice of sauce.
BAG OF SKINS$4.99
Light and crunchy pig skins tossed in Rodneys rib rub.
HUSHPUPPIES & HONEY BUTTER$4.99
PORK PLATE$15.49
8oz of perfectly seasoned pit cooked whole hog. The Heart and soul of our BBQ. Served with choice of 2 classic sides.
CATFISH PLATE$12.99
1 or 2 filets, served with 2 sides.
RIB PLATE$23.99
Your choice of 1lb or 2lb, 2 sides and your choice of sauce.
3 MEAT COMBO PLATE$27.99
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
