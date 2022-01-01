Go
Toast

Romancing the Bean Cafe

A European-style cafe serving traditional, manual-pressed, espresso coffee's, along with organic salads, fresh juices and pressed sammie's!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3413 W Magnolia Blvd • $$

Avg 3.7 (975 reviews)

Popular Items

Chai Latte SM$4.50
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar in your choice of bread.
Pressed Turkey & Cheddar$15.00
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Eggs, cheddar, and potatoes in wheat tortilla.
Ice Tea 20oz$4.50
Scrambled Eggs and Toast$10.00
Latte SM$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with a bit of foam.
Latte LG$5.00
Triple shot of espresso with steamed milk, topped with a bit of foam.
Chai Latte LG$5.50
Chicken Curry$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3413 W Magnolia Blvd

Burbank CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The New Deal

No reviews yet

TWO GOOD PLACES TO EAT - HOME & HERE!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Prime Pizza

No reviews yet

The best New York style pizza in LA!

Brews Brothers Brewpub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston