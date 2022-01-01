Go
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park

Authentic Thai Cuisine in the Chicago north shore since 1984. We have over 120 unique dishes that are fully customizable. Gluten-free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Allergy, and low-cal friendly. We pride ourselves on making the dish that you want with authentic Thai Flavors.

1849 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (3033 reviews)

Popular Items

#48 Pad See Iew$11.99
Stir-fried flat or vermicelli noodles with broccoli, eggs & sweet soy sauce
#1 Satay$10.99
6 pieces. Grilled with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
#99 Kang Keow$13.99
Green curry, Thai eggplants, bamboo shoots, green beans & sweet basil cooked in coconut milk
#98 Kang Dang$13.99
Red curry, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, green beans & sweet basil cooked in coconut milk
#100 Kang Panang$13.99
Panang curry, bell peppers & kaffir leaves in coconut milk
#3 Fresh Spring Rolls$7.99
Scrambled egg, cucumbers, tofu and bean sprouts.
#59 Kao Pad$10.99
Thai fried rice with eggs & onions
#23 S - Tomyum$4.99
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass and straw mushrooms.
#20 Potstickers$9.99
Dumplings, prepared pan fried or steamed.
#46 Pad Thai$11.99
Stir-fried noodles with tofu, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts & green onions
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1849 2nd St

Highland Park IL

Sunday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
