Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery

Sadlers restaurant has been an institution in the greater Marlborough community for over 40 years. We provide quality food at fair prices, and take pride in serving the finest available ingredients prepared fresh every day. Our staff works hard to ensure that every customer feels appreciated and cared for.

61 North Main Street

Molasses Cookie$2.33
Maple Glazed Salmon Filet$25.00
One of our best sellers! Served over Sweet potato, parsnip & Bacon hash (GF)
Sadler's Steak Burger$15.00
The best black angus burger around, on a grilled bun w/ lettuce, tomato, & chips
Baked Stuffed Shrimp$27.00
Baked Stuffed Shrimp w/crabmeat stuffing, basmati rice and mixed vegetables
Roasted Turkey Club$14.00
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, may, lettuce, & tomato Pepperidge Farm cracked wheat toast.
Sadler's Classic Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Stuffed Chicken$19.00
With fig, sage, and goat cheese stuffing topped with mornay sauce. Served over rice w/ fresh steamed veggies
Anjou Pear Salad$12.00
Anjou Pear Salad w/maple balsamic, gorgonzola cheese, & candied walnuts over mesclun
Meatloaf Dinner$17.00
A classic! Served w/potato, veggies & Demi glace
Caesar Salad$10.00
61 North Main Street

Marlborough CT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
