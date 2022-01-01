Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery
Sadlers restaurant has been an institution in the greater Marlborough community for over 40 years. We provide quality food at fair prices, and take pride in serving the finest available ingredients prepared fresh every day. Our staff works hard to ensure that every customer feels appreciated and cared for.
Popular Items
Location
61 North Main Street
Marlborough CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
