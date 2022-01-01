Go
PIZZA

103 Main St • $$

Avg 3.6 (377 reviews)

Popular Items

MUSHROOM & TARTUFFO$20.00
TRUFFLE PASTE, FONTINA, TALEGGIO, SAGE, GARLIC , ONIONS
CHOPPED ARTHUR AVE$17.00
GEM LETTUCE, ONION, SALAMI, OLIVE, FILONE, PROVOLONE, PEPPERONCINI
CALAMARI FRITTI$18.00
ZUCCHINI, CALABRIAN CHILI AIOLI
MEATBALL POMODORO$19.00
VEAL-MORTADELLA
NYC PEPPERONI$17.00
TOMATO, MOZZ, SICILIAN OREGANO
ADD WOOD FIRE ORGANIC CHICKEN$12.00
BUTTER, BASIL, OREGANO, MARJORAM, THYME, ROSEMARY, SAGE, LAVENDER.
CAVALO NERO$16.00
TUSCAN KALE, RADICCHIO, PINE NUT, PANGRITATA, LEMON THYME VIN
SOPPRESSATA PICANTE$18.00
TOMATO, CACIOCAVALLO, PECORINO, OREGANO
SAN MARZANO$16.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO, MOZZ, BASIL
ARUGULA & AVOCADO$15.00
LEMON, OLIVE OIL, PARMESAN, KALE
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

103 Main St

Sag Harbor NY

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
