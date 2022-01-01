Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

11720 Medlock Bridge Rd

No reviews yet

Location

11720 Medlock Bridge Rd

Johns Creek GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

Itala Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grandmas NY Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston