Empanada House
This is a mix of fusion Empanadas, Latin European, American that has evolved to a different level, You will find Empanadas in many places but this is different. Everything is homemade and made from scratch. We don't use any conservant or fillers. Our place is our home and we are here to serve. Please come in and try us. We promise you will be happy you did it.
SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST • $
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST
duluth GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
