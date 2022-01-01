Go
Empanada House

This is a mix of fusion Empanadas, Latin European, American that has evolved to a different level, You will find Empanadas in many places but this is different. Everything is homemade and made from scratch. We don't use any conservant or fillers. Our place is our home and we are here to serve. Please come in and try us. We promise you will be happy you did it.

Arepa de Choclo con queso$4.99
Goulash Empanada$3.70
Guava-Cheese Empanada$3.50
Traditional Beef Empanada$3.70
Pulled Pork Empanada$3.70
Bacon Egg & Cheese$3.70
Bulgogi BBQ Empanda$3.70
Banana-Nutella Empanada$3.50
Chicken Empanada$3.70
Acai Bowl$12.99
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST

duluth GA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
A Full Service 100% Halal Multi-Cuisine Restaurant Serving Authentic Recipes From Around The World. We Offer Pakistani, Indian, Chinese, Mughalai and Other Cuisines Including Soul and Comfort Food Like Gourmet Burgers, Fried Chicken, Fresh Grill, Kabobs, and So Much More. Come On In and Let's Eat!

New York Style Diner, with a mediterranean flair ! Breakfast , Lunch Dinner.

