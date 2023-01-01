Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Almond cake in
Salina
/
Salina
/
Almond Cake
Salina restaurants that serve almond cake
Jim's Country Style Chicken
649 S. Broadway, Salina
No reviews yet
White Almond Wedding Cake
$4.99
More about Jim's Country Style Chicken
Mokas Cafe
902 East Crawford, Salina
No reviews yet
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake
$3.15
More about Mokas Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Salina
Veggie Rolls
Eel
Cookies
Cheeseburgers
California Rolls
Fish Sandwiches
Burritos
Chicken Salad
More near Salina to explore
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Hays
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1048 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(660 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston