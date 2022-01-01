Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Jim's Country Style Chicken

649 S. Broadway, Salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$13.00
More about Jim's Country Style Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Russell's Restaurant

649 Westport Blvd., Salina

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$10.35
Large Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$14.95
Hand breaded tenderized steak is fried to golden perfection, topped with creamy country gravy and served with 3 eggs, golden has browns and toast or biscuit.
Small Chicken Fried Steak$12.95
Tenderized steak is coated and fried to a golden perfection and topped with creamy country gravy
More about Russell's Restaurant

