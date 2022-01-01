Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Salina
/
Salina
/
Chicken Noodles
Salina restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
3045 s 9 th st, salina
No reviews yet
CHICKEN & SHRIMP NOODLE
$12.00
More about Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Russell's Restaurant
649 Westport Blvd., Salina
Avg 4.6
(330 reviews)
Chicken & Noodles
$8.95
More about Russell's Restaurant
