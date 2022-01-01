Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Salina

Salina restaurants
Salina restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

3045 s 9 th st, salina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN & SHRIMP NOODLE$12.00
More about Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Russell's Restaurant

649 Westport Blvd., Salina

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Noodles$8.95
More about Russell's Restaurant

