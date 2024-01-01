Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Salina
/
Salina
/
Chai Lattes
Salina restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Coffee Corner
400 S Santa Fe Ave, Salina
No reviews yet
CHAI TEA LATTE
$0.00
Spiced Chai Tea, Water, Steamed Milk
SF CHAI LATTE
$0.00
Reduced Sugar Chai Tea
More about The Coffee Corner
Mokas Cafe - Salina
902 East Crawford, Salina
No reviews yet
Spiced Chai Latte^
Chai, Steamed Milk, Hot Water
More about Mokas Cafe - Salina
