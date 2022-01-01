Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Salina

Go
Salina restaurants
Toast

Salina restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Mokas - Salina

902 East Crawford, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Egg, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Roasted Pepper Onion Mix, Chipotle Sauce on Chipotle Tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$3.95
American Cheese, Egg, Salsa and Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on White Tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$3.95
More about Mokas - Salina
Item pic

 

The Original Grande - Salina

1019 E Crawford St, Salina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito | Beef n' Cheese$3.99
Seasoned beef, refried beans & cheese wrapped in 10” flour tortilla.
Burrito | Combo$3.99
Seasoned beef & chicken, refried beans & cheese wrapped in 10” flour tortilla.
#3 Burrito Combo$8.49
Burrito dinner comes with a taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and drink.
Smother with Chili, Nacho, or Cheddar Cheese - Add $1.59
More about The Original Grande - Salina

Browse other tasty dishes in Salina

Chef Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Cheese Pizza

Reuben

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Map

More near Salina to explore

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston