Burritos in Salina

Mokas - Salina
902 East Crawford, Salina
|Fiesta Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Egg, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Roasted Pepper Onion Mix, Chipotle Sauce on Chipotle Tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.95
American Cheese, Egg, Salsa and Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on White Tortilla
The Original Grande - Salina
1019 E Crawford St, Salina
|Burrito | Beef n' Cheese
|$3.99
Seasoned beef, refried beans & cheese wrapped in 10” flour tortilla.
|Burrito | Combo
|$3.99
Seasoned beef & chicken, refried beans & cheese wrapped in 10” flour tortilla.
|#3 Burrito Combo
|$8.49
Burrito dinner comes with a taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and drink.
Smother with Chili, Nacho, or Cheddar Cheese - Add $1.59