Sal's Pizzeria

Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo

No reviews yet

On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”. With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you. Sourcing only the finest premium teas. Using only the freshest ingredients. Supporting Organic Farmers. With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.

