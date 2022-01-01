Go
Sal's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

27741 Crown Valley Pkwy #313 • $$

Avg 4.8 (243 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese$14.00
Mozzarella cheese, Sal's homemade tomato sauce with San Marzano style tomatoes
Brooklyn Cheese
A combination of mozzarella and handmade fresh mozzarella cheese, Sal's homemade cooked tomato sauce with San Marzano style tomatoes, parmesan cheese
Ranch$0.50
Creamy buttermilk homestyle ranch
Caesar$10.00
Crisp Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
Also available with grilled chicken
Antipasta$14.00
Romaine lettuce, artichokes, black olives, pepperoncinis, carrots, salami, ham, provolone cheese
The Works$24.00
Mozzarella cheese, Sal's homemade tomato sauce with San Marzano style tomatoes, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives
Garden$4.00
Romaine lettuce, slice tomato, red onion, cucumber
Garlic Knots x6$6.00
Fresh baked knots topped with garlic and parsley. Comes with Marinara.
Garlic Knots x12$10.00
Fresh baked knots topped with garlic and parsley. Comes with Marinara.
Pinwheels$5.00
Dough rolls with your choice of filling. Comes with marinara
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27741 Crown Valley Pkwy #313

Mission Viejo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
