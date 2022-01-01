Go
Sandy Point Beach House

A casual fine dining restaurant featuring New American cuisine: bringing new culinary trends, fresh seafood, and steaks of the best quality to your plate. Enjoy our dining areas, inside fine dining to our casual patio.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

7175 Lakeshore Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (2022 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish and Chips$20.00
Buddha Bowl$17.00
SPBH Wedge$13.00
Black and Blue Burger$16.00
Classic Burger$16.00
Giant Pretzel$8.00
Pub Burger$16.00
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Caesar$13.00
Steak and Frites$28.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7175 Lakeshore Dr

West Olive MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
