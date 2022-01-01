Go
Pre-order your intermission drinks here! This is for concessions run by Saso for the Pasadena Playhouse. Your drinks will be ready at the concession stand during intermission.

SEAFOOD

37 S El Molino Ave • $$

Avg 4 (154 reviews)

Popular Items

Albariño$10.00
Tempranillo$10.00
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

37 S El Molino Ave

Pasadena CA

Sunday11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
