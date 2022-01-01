Go
Savin Bar + Kitchen

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

112 Savin Hill Ave

Dorchester, MA 02125

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Tender$14.00
SBK Burger$15.00
Half-pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, red onion, and tomato on burger bun served with fries.
French Fries$6.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast, sriracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on burger bun served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella and bleu cheese sauce.
Steak Tips$24.00
Soy-marinated grilled sirloin tips, chimichurri sauce, garlic green beans, and truffle French fries.
Caesar$13.00
Chopped Romaine, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and homemade Caesar dressing.
Chicken Penne$19.00
Blackened chicken, broccoli, creamy Alfredo sauce w/ penne pastas 
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi, bacon, creamy cheese sauce, and buttery cracker crumbs.
Turkey Burger$14.00
Ground turkey patty , lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli on brioche bun served with fries.
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester MA 02125

Nearby restaurants

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

No reviews yet

Mexican + Latin inspired tapas restaurant; featuring delicious cocktails and great lounge atmosphere right in Savin Hill.

McKenna's Cafe

No reviews yet

Best Breakfast and Lunch in Boston. Come in and enjoy! As we always say, "If we can, we will!"

Shanti

No reviews yet

Shanti Restaurant -
Dorchester

dbar

No reviews yet

dbar is Dorchester's premiere destination for fine dining, delicious cocktails and exciting nightlife.

