Sportsbook at Tanger Outlets is the best place around to come in and watch the games! Order online or come visit us today!

4950 centre pointe drive ste 166

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Traditional Hot Dogs$10.99
Loaded Nachos$9.99
Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
12 Wings$15.99
Big House Salad$8.99
Fries$2.99
Burger In A Bowl$12.99
18 Wings$22.99
6 Wings$9.99
Side House Salad$3.00
Location

north charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
