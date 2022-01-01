Go
Scott's Subs & Pizza

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

1325 Quarry Park Dr • $

Avg 4.9 (811 reviews)

Popular Items

#57 CLASSIC ITALIAN$7.69
Ham, Genoa, Capicolla, Pepperoni,
Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion,
Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
#40 ITALIAN TRIO$6.69
Ham, Genoa, Pepperoni,
Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion,
Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
#58 CHICKEN CHIPOTLE (HOT)$8.69
Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers,
Onion, Provolone Cheese,
Chipotle Mayo
#5 THE PHILLY (HOT)$8.99
Shredded Beef, Provolone Cheese, Onion,
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mayo,
Butter
#4 CLASSIC TURKEY$7.69
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Tomato,
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
#8 SKINNY CLUB$7.69
Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese,
Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
TURKEY AVOCADO$8.69
Turkey, Avocado, Provolone Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
#48 CLUB$7.69
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
BBQ CHIPS$1.89
ORIGINAL SALTED CHIPS$1.89
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1325 Quarry Park Dr

De Pere WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

