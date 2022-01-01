De Pere pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in De Pere
More about Strada Pizzeria
PIZZA
Strada Pizzeria
109 N Broadway, DePere
|Popular items
|Large Mushroom Sausage | Funghi con Salsiccia
|$32.00
Unique and Delicious!
BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone and Pecorino Romano with Italian Style Sausage, Mushrooms & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes topping our Signature Crust.
|Slice Strada | Specialita Strada
|$5.75
Earthy, Savory, a Kiss from the Casa...
BelGioioso Gorgonzola and Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Dates on our Signature Crust.
|House Salad | Insalata di Casa
|$7.50
Fresh & Simple
BelGioioso Artigiano Vino Rossi Cheese crumbled over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chopped Prosciutto and our House Dressing. Served with Housemade Croutons.
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|Popular items
|14" Supreme Pizza
|$21.00
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
|20" Supreme Pizza
|$25.00
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
|Family Meal Deal
|$26.00
20" 1-topping pizza, garlic knots & 2 liter soda
More about Scott's Subs & Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Scott's Subs & Pizza
1325 Quarry Park Dr, De Pere
|Popular items
|TURKEY AVOCADO
|$8.69
Turkey, Avocado, Provolone Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
|#40 ITALIAN TRIO
|$6.69
Ham, Genoa, Pepperoni,
Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion,
Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
|#3 ALL AMERICAN
|$6.69
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato,
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce