De Pere pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
De Pere restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in De Pere

Strada Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Strada Pizzeria

109 N Broadway, DePere

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Mushroom Sausage | Funghi con Salsiccia$32.00
Unique and Delicious!
BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone and Pecorino Romano with Italian Style Sausage, Mushrooms & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes topping our Signature Crust.
Slice Strada | Specialita Strada$5.75
Earthy, Savory, a Kiss from the Casa...
BelGioioso Gorgonzola and Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Dates on our Signature Crust.
House Salad | Insalata di Casa$7.50
Fresh & Simple
BelGioioso Artigiano Vino Rossi Cheese crumbled over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chopped Prosciutto and our House Dressing. Served with Housemade Croutons.
More about Strada Pizzeria
Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Supreme Pizza$21.00
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
20" Supreme Pizza$25.00
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
Family Meal Deal$26.00
20" 1-topping pizza, garlic knots & 2 liter soda
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Scott's Subs & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Scott's Subs & Pizza

1325 Quarry Park Dr, De Pere

Avg 4.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TURKEY AVOCADO$8.69
Turkey, Avocado, Provolone Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
#40 ITALIAN TRIO$6.69
Ham, Genoa, Pepperoni,
Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion,
Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
#3 ALL AMERICAN$6.69
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato,
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce
More about Scott's Subs & Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
12" Hand$11.99
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in De Pere

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near De Pere to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston