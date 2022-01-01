Go
Scratch Baking

A bake shop in a small city with a big heart!

SANDWICHES

84 Broad Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Everything Bagel$3.55
Our classic bagel coated in our housemade everything seasoning
Cinnamon Scone$4.25
A Scratch classic - a cinnamon scone layered with walnut butter
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.40
Daily roll with an egg and aged cheddar cheese *roll may be different than photo shown*
Mixed Berry Zucchini Muffin$3.90
A zucchini based muffin filled and topped with assorted berries - dairy free!
Iced Coffee$3.45
Ashlawn Farms Black Angus. Organic dark roast.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese$6.30
Daily roll with an egg, aged cheddar cheese, and crispy bacon *roll may be different than photo shown*
Croissant$4.25
Croissants are mixed, laminated, shaped, and baked all in house! You can see the love in all those layers!
Monkey Bread$4.25
Croissant dough tossed with cinnamon sugar, baked in a muffin tin, and then topped with a sweet glaze
Chocolate Croissant$4.65
Flaky croissant dough filled with chocolate batons
Location

84 Broad Street

Milford CT

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
