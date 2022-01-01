Go
Shawarma Bistro

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

12422 Gayton Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (495 reviews)

Chicken Kebab$13.99
Charbroiled Chunk of marinated Chicken breast served with two sides
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.99
Side Pita Bread (4pcs)$2.99
Half & Half Shawarma$15.99
Thin slices of lamb and beef shawarma and Chicken Shawarma served on a plate with your choice of two sides
App Hummus$6.99
Spicy Cheesy Chicken Shawarma$10.99
Falafel Appetizer$6.99
Kufta Lamb and beef$14.99
Charbroiled ground lamb and beef mixed with chopped onion on the skewer
Chicken Shawarma$14.99
Thin slices of Chicken Shawarma served on a plate with your choice of two sides
Lamb and Beef Shawarma Sandwich$11.99
Family-Friendly
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

12422 Gayton Rd

Henrico VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
