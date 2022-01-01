Go
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine

301 BYERS DR STE 15

Popular Items

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)$5.00
Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with green peas and potatoes
Garlic Naan$3.50
Bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs
Rice$4.00
Pashwari Naan$5.50
Naan stuffed with cashew nut, raisins, almond, and sweet coconut
Chicken Tikka Masala (G)$16.00
Boneless cubes of chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs
Palak Paneer (G)$14.00
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh chopped spinach and herbs
Lamb Samosa (2 pc)$6.00
Crisply fried turnovers stuffed with lamb
and potatoes
Chicken Makhani (G)$16.00
Chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs
Naan$3.00
Tandoor baked white bread
Chicken Korma (G)$16.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in a creamy onion sauce and nut
Location

Glen Mills PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
