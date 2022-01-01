Go
Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜 image
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Chinese

Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

30 Leonard Street

Belmont, MA 02478

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Lo Mein捞面$9.85
Fried Rice炒饭$9.85
Bento B$14.95
Scalloin Pancake葱油饼$8.75
A3 Pork gyoza (8)猪肉锅贴$8.95
Pad Thai泰式炒粿条$9.85
Classic thai rice noodle stir fried with tamarind sauce
Side order white rice白饭$2.20
Bento A$13.95
A8 Steamed Juicy Bun (8)小笼包$10.95
Pork Stew Rougamo腊汁猪肉馍$6.59
Pork Stew burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

30 Leonard Street, Belmont MA 02478

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Quebrada Baking Co - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quebrada Baking Co.

No reviews yet

We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.

GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
offering hand tossed pizza, calzones, gourmet sandwiches for breakfast & lunch, homemade pastries

Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt

No reviews yet

"Joe makes his own hot fudge and butterscotch sauces – both are simply the best around."
The Boston Globe Calendar

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston