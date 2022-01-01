Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
4020 North Croatan Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4020 North Croatan Hwy
Kitty Hawk NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
TRiO Restaurant & Market
TRiO Restaurant & Market is all about simple pleasures, authentic flavors and innovative cuisine. Come shop our selection of 3,000 wines, 500 beers, and a wide variety of gourmet and NC products while you wait. Whether you are looking for a quick bite on your lunch break, or picking something up for a romantic beach picnic, we have something for everyone. Come visit us on MP. 4.5 in Kitty Hawk for all your wine, beer, and cheese needs. Cheers
Nags Head Pizza Company
NHPC North in Kitty Hawk delivers to Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hills and is open for takeout!
John's Drive In
Come in and enjoy!
Art’s Place
Come in and enjoy!