Shorties Pizza & Grinders

Shortie’s inspired by the New England Greek-style pizza is traditionally characterized by the thick, pan-style pie with a heavy oregano flavor and cooked in a greased pan, resulting in crispy edges and a fried bottom crust. Amir and executive chef MacKenzie Viglianco transformed that style into Shortie’s signature “ATX Style” pizza by using local staples, Barton Springs Mill heirloom wheat and Texas Olive Oil. The pies are prepared in a cast-iron skillet, creating the buttery crust and crispy edges that are reminiscent of the Northeast’s version, but with airy pockets and a perfect crust-to-topping ratio. Fun relaxing environment with a beautiful roof top patios where families and friends can enjoy delicious pizzas and sandwiches.

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C

Popular Items

Pepp in yo step$15.00
red sauce, all the pepperoni, Garlic Olive Oil
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Punisher "pizza, it’s a marine thing"$15.00
red sauce, house made spicy italian sausage, sweet pickled cherry peppers, balsamic onions
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Roasted Fennel Salad$15.00
roasted fennel, fresh shaved fennel, fresh herbs, ridiccio, arugula, avocado, orange supreme, toasted pine nuts, shaved parmesan, dijon garlic vinaigrette
Greek Salad Small$7.00
mixed greens, olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, herbs, red beets, house made greek vinaigrette
Forager$16.00
smoked gouda & fontina bechamel, rosemary, wild mushroom conserva, roasted balsamic onions, pine nuts
* we recommend adding black truffles to this one for the ultimate experience
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Shortie$17.00
red sauce, smoked pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$13.00
red sauce, smoked provolone, mozzarella, white cheddar, american grana, garlic infused olive oil
*Please allow 25-30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Greek$16.00
red sauce, artichoke hearts,kalamata, olives, onions, house made greek, loukaniko suasage, fresh oregano, garlic olive oil, feta cheese
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Cheese Bread$8.00
house made rosemary focaccia bread, our cheese blend, garlic, Texas olive oil Starters, choice of red sauce or buttermilk ranch
Twig & Branch$17.00
texas olive oil, arugula, goat cheese, prosciutto, sour cherry preserve, umami chili oil
* we recommend adding Perigord truffles to this one for the ultimate experience
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
