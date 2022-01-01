Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Shreveport

Shreveport restaurants
Shreveport restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Crawdaddy's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Salad$16.99
Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.99
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen
Pham’s Sandwich Shop image

 

Pham’s Sandwich Shop

3544 Youree Dr, Shreveport

No reviews yet
Takeout
S6 Grilled shrimp salad( Xa Lach Tom )$12.49
More about Pham’s Sandwich Shop

